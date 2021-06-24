Expansion still on Austin airport’s radar — here’s what has to happen first

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Life is returning to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Activity has picked up since the start of the year, both in the form of passenger travel and airline commitments.

Those metrics, coupled with the metro’s fast-growing population, have signaled to airport officials that it’s time to readdress a long-anticipated facility expansion. Before the pandemic hit, plans were in motion to nearly double the size of the airport — critical to keeping up with air travel demand in a city where the economy has hardly missed a beat during the pandemic.

“We recognized right before Covid that we needed to build … to match the growth that was coming,” airport CEO Jacqueline Yaft said. “We do have room right now. … But we do need to still design today and construct to be able to have the facility open when we’re at full capacity or exceeding that.”