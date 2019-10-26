Ex-Premier League star teaches children the value of being a good teammate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Premier League soccer star Shaun Wright-Phillips told a group of students in Austin Friday that they should look out for teammates who may be having a tough time.

The former Manchester City and Chelsea midfielder stopped by Perez Elementary School as part of a futbol fiesta that has transformed Austin into a soccer fan’s paradise this weekend.

Baseball might be the talk of Texas at the moment, but the beautiful game takes center stage for NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest at the Scholz Garten bar on Saturday Oct. 26 and Sunday Oct. 27.

All this before the sun was even up. An amazing start to the @premierleague Fan Fest from Austin, Texas! 🙌#MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/gJ2k8eX7KF — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 26, 2019

As part of the event, Wright-Phillips, who ended his career with the New York Red Bulls and Phoenix Rising in the US, hung out with students.

He stressed the importance of teamwork and the value of being a team player.

“Sometimes you’re not always aware that other players might notice this player might be down or not playing too well, and as a team you always tend to come together and try to help out, whether it’s off the pitch or on the pitch,” Wright-Phillips said.



“But as long as you’re a team and you have people around you, it’s always nice to try and help somebody through tough times.”

On Saturday morning, thousands flocked to the fan fest, which features the NBC Sports studio broadcast live onsite with special appearances throughout.

It includes Premier League-themed activities and giveaways, appearances from legendary players Alan Shearer and Ashley Cole, and of course all this weekend’s big games.