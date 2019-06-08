Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin Independent School District bus driver pleaded not guilty in a case where he is accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl who rode on his bus.
This comes one day after the girl's family sued Austin ISD, claiming the district didn't review or do anything about video from the bus that allegedly showed the abuse.
Cesar Maldonado faces continuous sexual abuse of a child charges. Now that he has pleaded not guilty, the case will go to trial.
Maldonado is accused of inappropriately touching the girl while on the bus from March 1, 2018 to May 23, 2018, according to an arrest affidavit.
The girl's parents said she began behaving oddly starting in mid-May in 2018. She would "cry and get extremely upset every morning" when it was time to get on the bus to school, according to the affidavit.
More Austin Stories
-
Scrutiny over failed citizenship check continues after Secretary of State's resignation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas Congressmen are asking for an apology from Governor Abbott and will redouble their effort to get Congress to file suit against Texas over its failed citizenship review.
Earlier this year, Secretary of State David Whitley released a list of 95,000 'non-citizens' who voted in recent Texas election; however, thousands of them were citizens of the United States with voting rights after they were naturalized.
Whitley later resigned after the State of Texas settled with Latino rights advocates and the Texas Senate refused to confirm him in the post. He then was offered his old job back — which paid more than Secretary of State — in Governor Greg Abbott's office. Abbott originally appointed Whitley to the job.Read the Full Article
-
UT Texas Cowboys organization waives appeal, accepts six-year suspension
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Cowboys, a University of Texas all-male student group, has been temporarily banned from operation after the organization chose to forego an appeal and accept the findings and punishment related to the fall 2018 death of a member alleged to be the result of hazing.
The decision comes after months of extensions by the organization to officially answer the university's requests for a response on the findings of the investigation into the death of Nicky Cumberland. The student was killed after being ejected from a vehicle when the driver fell asleep on the way back from an off-campus Cowboys retreat.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance
AUSTIN (KXAN) — To get a handle on ballooning health care costs while still helping employees afford treatment, K&N Management's owners decided to do something dramatic: they dropped their health insurance.
Unlike a lot of restaurant operators, K&N has always offered health insurance coverage for employees. But as of Jan. 1, the company stopped using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and switched to a model based on direct primary care with Austin family medicine physician Dr. Chris Larson, plus some wraparound insurance coverage for specialty care or emergencies.
Direct primary care cuts out insurance companies and instead pays doctors directly, usually with a flat monthly or annual fee. As of June 2018, there were 845 direct primary care clinics in the country, according to the Colorado Health Institute.Read the Full Article
