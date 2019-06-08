Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cesar Maldonado in court June 7, 2019 ( KXAN Photo/Julie Karam ) Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old Cesar Maldonado in court June 7, 2019 ( KXAN Photo/Julie Karam ) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin Independent School District bus driver pleaded not guilty in a case where he is accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl who rode on his bus.

This comes one day after the girl's family sued Austin ISD, claiming the district didn't review or do anything about video from the bus that allegedly showed the abuse.

Cesar Maldonado faces continuous sexual abuse of a child charges. Now that he has pleaded not guilty, the case will go to trial.

Maldonado is accused of inappropriately touching the girl while on the bus from March 1, 2018 to May 23, 2018, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl's parents said she began behaving oddly starting in mid-May in 2018. She would "cry and get extremely upset every morning" when it was time to get on the bus to school, according to the affidavit.