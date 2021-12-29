Everything you need to know about New Year’s fireworks in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is asking that you “be dazzled from a distance” this year as the city sets off its fireworks from Vic Mathias Shores to welcome in the New Year.

Health leaders are asking people not to gather in large groups for New Year’s amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority said the fireworks will go as planned but that they expect people not to gather to watch the show.

“That is to be viewed from afar. There are no plans for gathering. There are no vendors, no bands,” Walkes said in a media Q&A last week. “We are expecting people to view it from their vehicles or in the downtown area people may be able to look at it through their windows.”

Be dazzled from a distance, Austin! Welcome in the New Year with a fireworks show at Vic Mathia Shores downtown. Please follow current risk guidelines to enjoy the fireworks + protect our community.



👀Watch from home online or on your TV

— City of Austin (@austintexasgov) December 29, 2021

If you plan to watch the fireworks, here’s what you need to know.

When: Friday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

Where: Vic Mathias Shores, but health leaders are asking you to watch from a distance this year

Watch online:

On-line: atxn.tv

Spectrum Cable: Channel 6

Grande Communications : Channel 6

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 99

ATXN is now available on AppleTV + Roku. On either device download the ATXN app to watch from these channels.

Road closures: There will be road closures in the area that will start at 8 p.m. through roughly midnight. Those closures are:

Riverside Drive from Lee Barton to S. 1st Street

1st St Bridge

Road closures for New Year’s Eve (courtesy City of Austin)

You can also tune into the Lone Star NYE special on KXAN from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.