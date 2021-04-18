Everything we know about manhunt suspect Stephen Nicholas Broderick

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials are searching for a suspect after three people were shot and killed in northwest Austin Sunday. Austin police are searching for Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, who they believe is “armed and dangerous.”

Two women and one man were found dead near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway around 11:42 a.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Description of Stephen Nicholas Broderick

Broderick was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and a baseball cap, police say. He is 5’7″ tall.

What we know about him

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective. He was initially placed on leave in June 2020 after being charged with sexual assault of a child that month. That charge is a first-degree felony. His bond at the time was set at $100,000 and the Texas Rangers were investigating.

It is not known if this case is connected to Sunday’s shooting.