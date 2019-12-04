Every grave at Texas State Cemetery will have a wreath after huge fundraising drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every fallen soldier buried at the Texas State Cemetery will be honored with a wreath this year thanks to a big fundraising effort from the community.

Just last week, the non-profit Wreaths Across America issued a cry for help after it noticed sponsorships were slow this year.

It’s a common misconception that the government provides the wreaths.

In fact, Wreaths Across America relies on charitable Americans to sponsor wreaths at $15 each.

A week ago, just 43% of the 3,100 graves at the Texas State Cemetery had wreath sponsorships – an additional 1,800 were needed.

However the generosity of Texans shone through, and by the end of the fundraising drive, the organization said they had collected 3,106 wreaths.

“The importance of a wreath is a person dies twice,” said Ellen Fuller of Wreaths Across America. “That physical death, and then when you stop saying their name.”

An annual ceremony to honor the fallen heroes at the cemetery on Navasota Street, Austin will be held on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.