Residents evacuated after gas line break near MoPac & 45th St.

Police officers close Bull Creek Road in central Austin on Oct. 3, 2018 following a gas line break. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 6-inch gas main break has led to road closures and evacuations in an area near MoPac Expressway and 45th Street in central Austin.

The Austin Police Department says the 4200-4400 block of Bull Creek Road, just east of Mopac, is closed.

Twenty-two units in a nearby apartment building are in the evacuated area, and four of five people were evacuated from those units, Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Tanzola said.

This is a developing story.