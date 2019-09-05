ERCOT requests customers to conserve electricity use Thursday-Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging consumers and businesses to reduce their electricity use between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday to help manage record-breaking demand due to the highest temperatures so far this summer.

“ERCOT’s job is to ensure power is available all over Texas,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “When electricity demand and heat reach levels like we expect on Thursday and Friday, we ask Texans to consider taking a few steps to help keep power flowing for all of us.”

According to ERCOT, temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in all major Texas metropolitan areas through Sept. 7.

Earlier last month, the energy council released emergency alerts for consumers to monitor/adjust their use.

Steps to reduce energy use include:

Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.

Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 2 to 7 p.m.

Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 7 p.m.

If you cook indoors from 2 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.

Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 2 and 7 p.m.

If you have any questions or need any more information, call ERCOT at (888) 782-8477 or click here.