AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas school districts received millions of dollars in federal funding to support purchases of electric school buses, the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced Monday.

The EPA allocated $6.25 million to Austin Independent School District to support the purchase of 25 new e-buses. In a social media post, Doggett said AISD is the first school district statewide to promise to transition its entire school bus fleet away from diesel and toward cleaner energy.

“The first new AISD electrics will be available this month,” Doggett said, in part, in a Monday statement. “This means better air quality on the bus, at school, and in nearby neighborhoods —reducing diesel exhaust that’s especially bad for growing young lungs and brains.”

Del Valle ISD also received funding from the EPA to support 20 electric school buses.