Environmental groups raise concerns about Violet Crown amphitheater project proposed west of Austin

Violet Crown Amphitheater schematic (Screenshot from International Development Management Co. website)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Powerful environmental groups are taking aim at the 71-acre Violet Crown project proposed near Bee Cave, saying it is “about the worst possible location to build a new Austin entertainment district” because of its proximity to environmentally sensitive areas.

Austin Business Journal reported last month that International Development Management Co. wants to build an entertainment and residential project that includes a 20,000-seat amphitheater, two luxury apartment towers, a distillery and tasting room, a Top Golf-style driving range and parking garage. The site is northwest of State Highway 71 and Southwest Parkway.

