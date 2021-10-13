Environmental group wants to ‘rewild’ at least 75 acres of Zilker Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An environmental group is pushing the city of Austin to “rewild” Zilker Park.

Save Our Springs Alliance says it’s released the “Rewilding Zilker Park” vision plan, which aims to create more shade and water protection and bring more wild nature to the urban park.

The alliance says the goal of rewilding is to restore forests, wetlands and prairies. They also want to improve the connection between nature and people, as well as boost the mental and physical health of our ecosystems.

SOS Alliance’s plan was put together by restoration ecologist and park planner Elizabeth McGreevy. She recommends a minimum of 75 acres of the park be returned to a “natural state.” This includes increasing biodiversity, reducing erosion and mitigating the urban heat island.

The group wants to present its ideas to Austin leaders, as they ask for feedback from the public on the city’s own Zilker Park Vision Plan. The city’s next virtual community-wide meeting is set for Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. You can register to attend on Zoom online here.

SOS Alliance worked alongside three neighborhood organizations on the report: Zilker, Barton Hills and Bouldin Creek. Read the full report online here.