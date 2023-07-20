AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is set to discuss a resolution Thursday that, if approved, would initiate amendment changes to the city’s land development code, which would ultimately lead to higher-density living in Austin neighborhoods. Some environmentalists are against the resolution because they think the resolution will have a negative impact on flooding.

Council member Leslie Pool, District 7, introduced the resolution known as Home Options for Middle-Income Empowerment, or H.O.M.E. The main goal of the resolution is to decrease the minimum lot size requirement for single-family homes, from 5,750 square feet to 2,500 square feet, so that smaller homes can be built in hopes they will be cheaper for middle-class homebuyers.

The amendments to the land development code would also allow existing single-family lots to subdivide to develop a variety of different housing types. Those include row houses, townhomes, and garden homes.

“It will certainly make opportunities for middle-class homeowners to stay in our city, and I hope raise their families,” Pool said during a city council work session this week.

A majority of city council members voiced their support of the resolution during that meeting. Mayor Kirk Watson told KXAN’s Tom Miller during a one-on-one interview, “It will help with affordability because you’re going to be able to have greater number of housing units built.”

Council member Alison Alter, district 10, stated she would be voting against the item on Thursday. She said the amendment changes could have “unintended consequences” and did not like the way the resolution was written. She said the language in the resolution was specifically directing city staff on how to fix a problem when it should be the city staff coming back to the council with a solution to fix a problem.

“There is a lot of concern and questions out in the community, and I think that people deserve an opportunity to have their questions answered,” Alter said during the work session.

Impervious cover concerns

Craig Nazor, a life-long environmentalist, retired music teacher, and now conservation chair for the Lone Star Sierra Club chapter, is against the resolution. He said the resolution will impact impervious cover regulations, which in turn will negatively impact the environment.

Impervious cover is any man-made structure that does not absorb rainfall. That includes your roof, a patio in your backyard, or concrete. Nazor said if you create denser neighborhoods, you will create too much impervious cover.

“When you compromise impervious cover, you increase flooding, and you decrease water quality,” Nazor said.

Every property is only allowed a certain amount of impervious cover. The resolution does direct the city manager to adjust the impervious cover. Nazor said the city would need to mitigate the increased impervious cover with more detention ponds, but he fears there will not be enough space to do that with an already dense neighborhood.

“What I would prefer is figure out your impervious limits first, and figure out what neighborhoods do have the infrastructure in, and do it that way,” Nazor explained.

Council member Pool responded to the concerns of impervious cover. In a statement to KXAN, Pool’s office said, “We have asked the Watershed Protection Department (WPD) to look at the potential environmental impacts of allowing a greater mix of housing on smaller lots and to mitigate any potential negative impacts. WPD is responsible for tracking impervious cover as well as flood zones, and they will analyze any proposed impervious cover changes to ensure that negative impacts are addressed.”

The resolution reads that the council would like to vote on at least one of the proposed amendments to the land development code by Dec. 14.