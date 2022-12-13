A train called the Zilker Eagle will once again run through Zilker Park starting in fall 2021 (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those waiting for the opening of Zilker Park’s miniature train attraction will have to wait even longer after engine issues have delayed the Zilker Eagle’s debut.

The Austin Parks Foundation reported more engine work was needed, according to a city memo released Monday. Two months ago, APF said the Zilker Eagle was having braking issues.

The foundation is also working to get parts in time, leading to a delayed timeline for its debut.

The earliest it’s now scheduled to hit the tracks is next fall.

“We remain committed to ensuring the Zilker Eagle is part of Austin’s future. We will continue to work diligently and tirelessly to bring the train back,” said Colin Wallis, Austin Parks Foundation’s CEO, in a statement. “Given the current status, we anticipate the earliest the train will be ready will be Fall 2023.”