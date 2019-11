AUSTIN (KXAN) — Commuters have been warned to avoid the Enfield Road area of Austin due to a large truck blocking the road under MoPac Expressway.

APD said that the eastbound and westbound lanes of Enfield Road will be shut down under MoPac until at least 5 p.m.

All traffic is being diverted northbound or southbound, so drivers should avoid this area during the evening rush hour, police said.

The truck is blocking the left eastbound lane between the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Enfield Road.