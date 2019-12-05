End youth homelessness by 2020? Austin plans to do it, here’s how

AUSTIN (KXAN) — December 2020.

That’s the timeline nonprofit leaders have set for to effectively end youth homelessness in Austin.

By doing so, they say Austin would become the first major urban area to reach the benchmark.

It’s a lofty goal, but one that’s being heavily pursued. Officials are capitalizing on grants at the local and federal level and collaborating with groups who see the issue firsthand.

Lifeworks, a non-profit focused on addressing youth homelessness needs is a major player in the effort. Lifeworks CEO Susan McDowell said it takes the complete effort and integration among partners to get the job done.

“Our goal is to build and maintain a system that makes youth homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring,” said McDowell said.

The Department of Family and Protective Services is also being consulted.

More than 20,000 kids were left the foster care system in 2019. Officials say around 15% aged out of the system. Many of those kids end up on the streets.

Child Protective Services is placing an emphasis on adoption and working with other groups to find those kids permanent housing.

“We have to work hand-in-hand with Child Protective Services to make sure that as few youth as possible are homeless when they transition out of foster care,” McDowell said.