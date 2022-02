AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a multi-vehicle accident near southwest Austin Thursday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS reported.

The crash happened just before 6:45 p.m. on Southwest Parkway at Travis Cook Road, ATCEMS said. Officials reported there were seven total people involved with a teenager being transported to a hospital “potentially serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

STAR Flight responded to the scene, ATCEMS said.

No other details were released.