AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said it’s responding to a “critical incident” in south Austin Thursday evening. At least three people are hurt.

The agency said it’s taking place in the 1700 block of Teri Road. That’s near Interstate 35 south of Highway 71. There are at least three schools, a hotel, a storage facility, an apartment complex and an IRS building in the area.

Of the three patients ATCEMS said it has, none have been shot. No one has been taken to the hospital, either.

Dispatch said at least six people are being detained, but it isn’t clear why.

First responders on scene of a “critical incident” in south Austin off Teri Road. (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

At first, the agency said it was sending five ambulances and five commanders to the scene, but it’s since scaled back that response to two ambulances, two commanders, two single resource units and a response from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer.

ATCEMS is asking people to avoid the area.

Jesse Castorena, who lives in the nearby apartment complex, said his mother told him a few people were fighting in the back of the complex, and a knife and gun were possibly involved.

