EMS respond to central Austin neighborhood after car hits home

EMS responds after person crashes in the central Austin home Oct. 19 (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a neighborhood in central Austin Monday afternoon after reports of a car hitting a home.

EMS responded to the call in the 1600 block of Preston Avenue around 5:54 p.m. That’s near Jefferson Street.

The 911 call said one person was unconscious. Medics were able to get a pulse and are taking the person to Dell Seton with a critical, life-threatening medical condition, according to ATCEMS.

Austin police officers and firefighters also responded, ATCEMS said.