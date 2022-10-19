AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run collision near the intersection of South I-35 Service Road and East Oltorf Street.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene, in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St., right near the I-35 Service Road.

ATCEMS tweeted that the person who was hit was pronounced dead on the scene. In an earlier tweet, ATCEMS said that the person who was unconscious and CPR was in progress.

The Austin Police Department said the incident was a hit-and-run, the victim was an adult female, and the suspect vehicle was dark in color.

Oltorf St. west of I-35 is shut down in both directions. Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area and choose alternate routes if possible.

KXAN will update this story when more information is available.