AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bargaining team with the Austin-Travis County EMS Association agreed to a deal with the city about a four-year contract, according to union president Selena Xie.

“It’s been a long two-year process getting to this point, and it’s a step closer to pay parity that we’ve been asking for,” she said.

She said regarding next steps, union members will vote on the contract, and from there – it will go to the city council for a final vote.

“I am thrilled to announce [the association and the city] agreed to a four-year contract that will give well-deserved raises to medics and position us to recruit the best people to serve our community,” Council Member Alison Alter said in a social media post.

KXAN has reached out to the City of Austin for comment, and expect to receive a response Tuesday morning. Check back for updates.