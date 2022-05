AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders found a swimmer that went into the water after their dog and was swept away, according to Austin Travis County EMS. The dog is also okay.

EMS tweeted a few minutes after arriving on scene: “Good news! Rescuers have located the swimmer & their dog, both are safe on the shoreline downriver, and are not in need of medical attention.”

It happened a little after 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the Montopolis Youth Sports Complex.