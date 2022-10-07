Fans pack in near the Miller Lite stage at Austin City Limits (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is urging everyone attending this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival to download an app, so first responders can find you faster in an emergency.

ATCEMS told KXAN in July it useswhat3words to help identify a location for first responders, even if the caller can’t identify where they are.

The words pinpoint where you are in a 10-foot by 10-foot box.

On Tuesday night ATCEMS tweeted, “the first info #911 needs from you in an emergency is your location. #ATCEMS encourages all festival goers to download @what3words to assist in locating you or even locating people in your group.”