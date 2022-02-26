EMS: 2 taken to hospital following crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were taken to an area hospital after a crash in southeast Austin Saturday morning.

According to Austin Travis County EMS, a two-vehicle crash was reported just before 7 a.m. near S. U.S. Highway 183 southbound and E. Riverside Drive.

Officials say one vehicle ran into a ditch and one driver was unconscious and pinned in their vehicle. The person was rescued.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

No other details were released. Expect delays if traveling in the area.

