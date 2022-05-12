AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two well-known Austinites will team up later this month to speak and take questions from the public.

Author, sports analyst and former Texas Longhorn Emmanuel Acho and minority owner of Austin FC and actor Matthew McConaughey will appear together at the LBJ Auditorium on May 22 at 2 p.m.

“Two of your favorite Texans in person and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. It doesn’t happen often and may not happen again, so bring your questions, bring a friend, and prepare to be inspired and entertained,” Acho wrote to fans on social media.

Acho will be celebrating his new book, “Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits,” which was released in late March.

He’s a New York Times bestselling author with a couple other books under his belt, including “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

Acho also has a YouTube series by the same name. In fact, McConaughey was Acho’s guest on the series in June 2020.

McConaughey himself isn’t a stranger to writing either — he released “Greenlights,” a collection of poems and memoirs, in October 2020.

This month’s event was organized with the help of BookPeople and the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication. Masks will be optional.

You can purchase tickets for the event online for just under $45. The LBJ Auditorium is located at 2313 Red River St.