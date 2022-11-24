AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Emma S. Barrentos Mexican American Cultural Center is readying for Phase 2 of expansion, which is expected to take two years.

Groundbreaking for the phase is set to happen on Dec. 10, and completion of the design development phase is expected by the end of November.

The site permit application has been submitted to the Development Services Department (DSD), and the Joint Venture (JV) is getting ready to submit responses to the 2nd round of draft comments.

Coordination with nearby projects continues. These include:

Parks and Recreation Department (PARD)/Watershed Protection Department (WPD) The Confluence, Waterloo Greenway

The Trail Conservancy – Rainey Trailhead

Austin Energy (AE) – Rainey Duct Bank

AE- District Chilled Water Service Pipe Extension

As the design of the project nears being finalized, at each phase, reviews for approvals continue by various regulatory agencies.

Once the Design Development package is finalized, an official presentation will be made to the ESB-MACC Advisory Board and Hispanic Latino Quality of Life Advisory Commission.

The team is working on relocation plans of the the Tejano Trails sculpture by Perez Ramos. The team is also working on preliminary locations for other art pieces.

Continuous communication is still happening within City of Austin departments, public and private developments, and the Trail Conservancy to coordinate any minor and temporary disruptions to the hike and bike trail.

Timeline of expansion

Design Phase: Concludes early Fall 2022

Construction Documentation/Permitting/Bidding: Winter 2022

Groundbreaking: December 2022

Site Construction Start: Early 2023

Construction completion: Winter 2024

Grand Opening: Early 2025

For information on MACC programs and staff relocations during construction, visit the MACC webpage. Plans are still in the works at PARD and the MACC webpage will be updated as decisions are made.