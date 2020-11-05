Emergency SNAP benefits extended into November for Texans, governor’s office says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is giving around $202 million in emergency funds for SNAP food benefits for the month of November, according to the office of Gov. Greg Abbott.

More than one million SNAP recipients will see additional amounts show up on their Lone Star Card. The emergency funds provided by HHSC are in addition to the almost $1.5 billion in benefits given to Texas between April and October, according to the governor’s office.

“As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home,” said HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter in a press release. “These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times.”

HHSC got federal approval to extend the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, the governor’s office said.

The program gives food assistance to around 1.4 million eligible families and people in Texas. You can apply for benefits online.