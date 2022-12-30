AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for emergencies and disasters before they happen.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) will host monthly Emergency Preparedness pop-up events in each of Austin’s City Council Districts throughout 2023.

These events are designed to help equip Austinites with the information, tools and resources needed in emergency situations, according to a press release.

Community members are invited to attend the three-hour open house style events. Emergency Preparedness pop-ups will take place every third Wednesday of the month at a different Austin Public Library location in each City Council District.

Residents will learn more about geographical risks in their area, how to prepare for them and the four steps to preparedness: make a plan, build a kit, know your neighbors and stay informed.

The first 50 guests will receive a basic emergency preparedness supply kit while supplies last, limit one per person/household.

“We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are committed to improving is leading the effort to help our community prepare before a disaster,” Juan Ortiz, the HSEM Department director, said. “These Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events are an opportunity for community members to have conversations with our disaster preparedness experts, on-site and ready to assist with creating a personalized emergency preparedness plan for individuals, families and neighborhoods.

2023 Emergency Preparedness Pop-Ups schedule

District 10

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

4-7 p.m.

Howson Branch

District 2

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

4-7 p.m.

Southeast Branch

District 8

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

1-4 p.m.

Hampton Branch

District 4

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1-4 p.m.

Little Walnut Creek

District 5

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

1-4 p.m.

Menchaca Road Branch

District 6

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4-7 p.m.

Spicewood Springs

District 7

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

4-7 p.m.

Yarborough Branch

District 3

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1-4 p.m.

Cepeda Branch

District 9

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

4-7 p.m.

Twin Oaks Branch

District 1

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

4-7 p.m.

University Hills Branch

Interpretation services will be available in Spanish and American Sign Language at each event. The public can request additional language interpreters by calling 3-1-1 no later than five days before the event you wish to attend.

For more information including the Emergency Preparedness Pop Up schedule, visit ReadyCentralTexas.org.