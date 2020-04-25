Emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday will still be held this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – AUGUST 22: Jim Abel shops for hurricane supplies at Home Depot as he prepares for the possible arrival of Hurricane Irene on August 22, 2011 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Irene is the first Hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season with winds at 80mph currently and may hit the East […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though customers will still have to practice social distancing, this weekend’s tax holiday for emergency supplies is still happening.

The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday April 25 and end at midnight on Monday April 27.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and

portable generators priced at less than $3,000

There are some restrictions — and not everything you might think qualifies.

Check out the State Comptroller’s website for a full list and details.