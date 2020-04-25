Emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday will still be held this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though customers will still have to practice social distancing, this weekend’s tax holiday for emergency supplies is still happening.
The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday April 25 and end at midnight on Monday April 27.
There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:
- household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;
- hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and
- portable generators priced at less than $3,000
There are some restrictions — and not everything you might think qualifies.
Check out the State Comptroller’s website for a full list and details.