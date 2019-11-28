Emergency medics conduct wilderness rescue at Barton Creek Greenbelt in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency medics were dispatched to south Austin Thursday afternoon for a wilderness rescue at the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

Austin-Travis County EMS received the call at 2:39 p.m. and was sent to the 3900 block of the South Mopac Expressway Service Road near Bee Caves Road.

ATCEMS said one adult was injured after a fall in the Barton Creek Greenbelt. As of 2:58 p.m. medics have made contact with the patient and are prepping them for treatment and extraction.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.