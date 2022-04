AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a building in north Austin.

Austin Travis County EMS said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pearl Retreat Lane near Lucida Lane.

One patient at the scene was reported unconscious, ATCEMS tweeted. The patient regained consciousness and was taken to an area hospital with potentially serious injuries.

No other details were released.