Emergency alerts sent by St. Edward’s false — happened due to notification system issue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Edward’s University says several notifications sent out about danger on campus are false and happened because of an issue with their mass notification system on Sunday.

The alerts, posted on the St. Edward’s Office of Campus Safety Twitter and on the university’s Facebook page, said there was a dangerous situation, armed intruder and a weather emergency on the main campus.

The posts came within minutes of each other. Faculty also received emails with the alerts.

The university has since updated the posts to say they were false alarms. There is no danger on campus as of the time of this report.

The Austin Police Department also told KXAN they were not responding to any calls on the campus.