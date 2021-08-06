Elon Musk’s Boring Company exploring underground tunnel to downtown Austin, airport

The Boring Company is a tunnel construction company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File).

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s The Boring Company recently met with the city of Austin to discuss a potential underground transportation tunnel from the Tesla Gigafactory to downtown Austin.

The city’s Development Services Department says the company provided them a high-level introduction of the proposed tunnel and sought to better understand permitting requirements. DSD confirmed the proposed tunnel would also run through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

A city spokesperson could not provide further details.

The Boring Company has not responded to multiple emails and phone calls about the proposal in the last two weeks.

The company has grabbed global headlines for its unique approach to digging massive tunnels for transportation and shipping. It opened an underground tunnel in Las Vegas earlier this year. The 1.7-mile Vegas tunnel transports visitors through the city’s Convention Center.

The Gigafactory, located in southeastern Travis County, is expected to be Tesla’s largest auto assembly plant. Construction began last year, as Musk continues to zero in on the Lone Star State for expansion.