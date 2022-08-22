AUSTIN (KXAN) — Elon Musk created some buzz online Monday after tweeting about the possibility of a way to connect Austin and San Antonio through an unconventional transportation system.

In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on Interstate 35 by about 80 miles.

Musk has talked about Hyperloop tunnels before, in an attempt to get the proposed, high-speed transportation system off the ground. He noted in the Twitter thread that the tunnels are already in “active use in [Las] Vegas,” and that they will expand in the metropolitan area.

KXAN reached out to both city governments. San Antonio said they have no comment, and Austin has not yet responded.

Hyperloop technology coming to Texas has been in talks for a few years: In 2017, Virgin Group Ltd. selected Texas as one of ten regions that would receive the technology, and in 2019 announced a plan to begin construction on a facility to support the Texas Hyperloop. There haven’t been recent updates on the project’s progress, however.

Based on his tweets, it seems like Musk is wanting to re-up plans of bringing hyperloop technology to the state through the Boring Company.