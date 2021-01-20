Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle pose for pictures together at downtown Austin hotspot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Elon Musk, Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle have been hanging out together in downtown Austin.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Texas, the A-listers posted photos on Instagram showing them having a good time at Stubb’s BBQ.

Warning: the social post below contains profanity

Musk’s girlfriend Grimes was with the group, as were comedians Donnell Rawlings and Michelle Wolf and Austin restauranteur CK Chin.

It is unclear exactly when they were taken, but comedian Chappelle and podcast host Rogan have teamed up for a series of performances at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, with the most recent show taking place on Friday.

Musk, the world’s second richest man, and Rogan have some history – the Tesla CEO appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018, where he famously smoked marijuana, and again in 2020.

Both men have recently moved to Texas. Rogan reportedly bought a home on Lake Austin, where he now records his podcast, and Musk confirmed last month that he has completed his long-teased move to the Lone Star State.

The entrepreneur previously aired his frustrations with the State of California on Twitter. He also made significant investments in Texas – last year, Tesla chose Travis County as the site for its next Gigafactory, bringing more than 5,000 jobs to the Austin area.