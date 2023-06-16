AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians kicked off its HAAM Loves You event at 10 a.m. Friday.

Organizers said the event would have a variety of health care services available for artists.

The money comes from HAAM’s Battle of the Bands event, which raised a record-breaking $250,000.

Artists are able to get custom-fitted earplugs, vision exams and glasses, STI testing and a lot of other health services.

Last year, this pop-up event provided more than $53,000 worth of health services to HAAM members, and this year, HAAM said it was trying to surpass that number.

Organizers said it’s also an opportunity to sign up new members.

“People that are invited to this event are HAAM members, but they’re welcome to bring their musician friends that might qualify or might want to be interested in joining HAAM,” HAAM Program Services Coordinator Marcela Antonioli said.

Organizers said there would also be giveaways going on all day during the event, which is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. The giveaways include free concert tickets to the Moody Center and H-E-B gift cards.