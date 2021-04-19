‘Heartbroken’: Elgin ISD says 2 students among 3 killed in Austin shooting

Flowers are laid outside of Elgin High School after a current student and former student were killed on April 18, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Nabil Remadna)

1 current, 1 former student were among those killed

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — In a statement early Monday morning, the Elgin Independent School District identified two of the victims in a northwest Austin shooting Sunday.

Elgin ISD Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron said Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III were killed Sunday and both were active in the district, both academically and athletically.

Duron said Broderick left the district in the fall, but was a student from 2009 to 2020.

“She was an excellent student and athlete, enrolled in our Early College High School program and played on our girls’ basketball team,” Duron said.

Willie. We love you man. Alyssa we love you. This ain’t right. My soul is hurting right now. We are in need of a healing Lord pic.twitter.com/iAnXs64ekD — Omasha Brantley (@CoachOBrantley) April 18, 2021

Simmons III was a captain of the high school football team and signed to play college football at the University of North Texas.

“He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers,” Duron said. Simmons III was a National Honor Society member and he “represented the very best of Elgin ISD.”

“The Elgin ISD community grieves the loss of these two young, promising souls,” Duron said.

Grief counselors and other professionals are available for students, staff and family members to help them cope with the tragedy, Duron said.

Law enforcement has not confirmed the identity of the victims, and they are still looking for the suspect in the shooting that killed the teens, 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick. While the suspect and one of the victims have the same last name, it’s still unclear if they are related.