Elgin based Southside Market & Barbeque is opening a restaurant in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southside Market & Barbeque is set to open its first Austin location this Sunday at the Arbor Walk shopping center on MoPac in north Austin.

Southside Market & Barbeque at Austin’s Arbor Walk shopping center.

The new location will offer the full menu of smoked meats, sausage, sides and desserts. There will also be a dedicated meat market selling fresh and fully smoked meats to take home.

“Here at Southside, we are thankful for the opportunity to bring top quality Authentic Central Texas BBQ and great customer service with Texas friendly hospitality to Austin. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors starting next week,” says Bryan Bracewell, Owner of Southside Market & Barbeque.

Southside Market began in 1882 by William Moon who raised and slaughtered meats to sell fresh—going door to door—in downtown Elgin. The production of sausage was a result of a lack of refrigeration and the need to preserve the meat before it lost freshness. The first brick and mortar store opened in 1886 selling fresh meats in the front and barbeque in the back. Through the years, Southside Market & Barbeque has grown in popularity in central Texas.