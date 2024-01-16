AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department told KXAN an electrical malfunction was the cause of a fire that burned a building in east Austin Tuesday morning.

According to AFD, the fire burned a one-story vacant commercial building at 12th Street and Airport Boulevard.

AFD posted at 7 a.m. the fire was knocked down and no one was in the building when crews arrived. No one was hurt, AFD said.

Fire damages structure on East 12th Street on Jan. 16, 2024. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

This was the second fire crews responded to on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, AFD put out a fire at the corner of Cameron Road and Clayton Lane. The fire department told KXAN that fire was likely an accident started by people inside trying to stay warm.