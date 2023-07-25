AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new electric vehicle maker — and a competitive rival for Austin-based Tesla — will soon make its way to Austin.

EV company Rivian Automotive Inc. is slated to launch its flagship Austin Space off South Congress Avenue in 2024. The approximately 10,000-square-foot facility will feature a roof deck, an outdoor patio, Level 2 EV charging to the ground floor and will offer access to the site’s Lady Bird Lake trail connection.

  • EV company Rivian Automotive Inc. is slated to launch its flagship Austin Space off South Congress Avenue in 2024. (Courtesy: Rivian)
  • EV company Rivian Automotive Inc. is slated to launch its flagship Austin Space off South Congress Avenue in 2024. (Courtesy: Rivian)
  • EV company Rivian Automotive Inc. is slated to launch its flagship Austin Space off South Congress Avenue in 2024. (Courtesy: Rivian)

A company spokesperson told KXAN they also want to open up the showroom’s façade “to allow a lot more visibility and transparency from South Congress.”

Austin is one of the latest in a series of planned or recently opened locations for Rivian. The company celebrated the opening of its Manhattan location in June, with a planned charging outpost near Yosemite National Park, an upcoming showroom in Laguna Beach as well as other locations in the following cities:

  • Vancouver
  • Seattle
  • Denver
  • Chicago
  • Brooklyn
  • Atlanta
  • Pasadena
  • Nashville
  • Boston
  • San Francisco

Rivian’s work specializes in the development of electric-powered vehicles, software, charging solutions and services. More information on the company is available online.