AUSTIN (KXAN) — Electric Amazon vans will roll around Austin this holiday season, helping to deliver gifts and packages.

The company said the Rivian-designed vehicles were first rolled out over the summer in places like Dallas and Nashville. So far, the vehicles have delivered 5 million packages to customers in the country, and the fleet has grown to over 1,000 vehicles.

Now Austin, along with 13 other cities, including Houston, will get their own fleet during the holidays.

“We’re always excited for the holiday season, but making deliveries to customers across the country with our new zero-emission vehicles for the first time makes this year unique,” said Udit Madan, vice president of Amazon Transportation.

Amazon electric delivery vehicle from Rivian (Courtesy: Amazon)

Amazon and Rivian set a goal of having 100,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

The company is aiming for net-zero carbon by 2040, and electric delivery vehicles are just one part of that process. Amazon also wants to invest over €1 billion in the next five years to electrify its transportation in Europe.