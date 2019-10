AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been taken to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack at Barton Springs Pool Sunday morning.

EMS said the man, aged in his 70s, suffered the cardiac arrest at about 8:44 a.m.

Staff at the pool performed CPR and used a defibrillator on the man before medics arrived at the scene.

During treatment his pulse returned, EMS said, and he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center in a critical condition.