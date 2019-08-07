El Pasoans in Austin gather to remember lives lost

AUSTIN (KXAN) — El Pasoans living in Austin converged Tuesday evening in remembrance and solidarity with the victims of the El Paso mass shooting and the community left behind to grapple with the aftermath.

The vigil was one of hundreds like it around the country since the mass shooting Saturday that killed 22 people.

El Pasoans who live in Austin gathered in solidarity after 22 people died in a shooting Saturday (KXAN Photo/Juan Salinas)

Angel Silva, a software developer in Austin, was one of those who came together at Auditorium Shores at Town Lake.

“The idea here is to share our thoughts, share our emotions, get together and just talk about what happened,” Silva said. “Be a community away from our own home community.”

Silva said the violence was unexpected for many who live in and have lived in El Paso, and he hopes they can work together to find comfort.

“We’re bold,” Silva said. “We want to help out as a community whenever we can. We want to watch out for one another.”