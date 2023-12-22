AUSTIN (KXAN) — El Buen Samaritano held their annual Posadas at El Buen event Friday to hand out full holiday meal kits to hundreds of Central Texas families ahead of Christmas.

The meal kits contained a frozen turkey and all the side dishes to prepare a holiday meal at home. The organization handed out 500 meal kits to families who are actively enrolled in its programs.

El Buen Samaritano hosts their annual Posadas at El Buen event to provide full holiday meal kits to 500 Central Texas families (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Posadas at El Buen is part of the Hands for Hope Food Equity and Access campaign, which raises awareness about hunger in Central Texas and supports year-round food access services, per a release from El Buen Samaritano.

Funds raised through the Hands for Hope campaign allow El Buen to expand food access to individuals living in food deserts, unable to cook at home or lacking transportation, as well as families in need of referral to other health or social services.

To donate to the organization, click here, and to volunteer, click here.