AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tiff’s Treats employees who were attempting to unionize have ended those efforts.

Petitions to form unions at a handful of Texas locations of the Austin-based cookie chain have all been rescinded in recent weeks.

At the final two stores where organizing was underway, in Austin’s Mueller district and in Lewisville near Dallas, a majority of workers opted not to move forward with union elections, according to an Aug. 25 social media post.