AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in three years, a big ol’ bash is coming to town to celebrate Eeyore’s birthday.

The 57th Eeyore’s Birthday Party is scheduled to return to Pease Park Saturday, the first time since the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 and 2021 celebrations. The event, located at 1100 Kingsbury Street, is free to the public and runs from 11 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m.

What is Eeyore’s Birthday Party?

Eeyore’s Birthday Party traces its origin back to 1963, when a group of University of Texas at Austin students celebrated the springtime with a picnic in Eastwoods Park. The event, held annually on the last Saturday of April, traces its namesake back to the “Winnie the Pooh” character Eeyore. In the children’s story, Eeyore is saddened by no one remembering his birthday.

Now held in Pease Park, the nonprofit Friends of the Forest Foundation hosts the festivities to help benefit local nonprofit groups in Austin. Event highlights include nonprofit food and shop vendors, live music, dancing and face painting.

How do I get to Eeyore’s Birthday Party?

There will be no parking permitted at Pease Park during Eeyore’s Birthday Party. A shuttle will run every 10 minutes during the day, connecting to free parking at state lots downtown. Shuttle buses begin at 8 a.m. for volunteers and runs until the party ends at dusk.

Free parking is available at:

State Garage E Enter Garage E from Colorado Street, near the north end of the block between 16th and 17th streets Enter Garage E from northbound Lavaca Street, in the middle between 16th and 17th streets

State Garage J Enter Garage J from 16th Street, in the middle of the block Enter Garage J from southbound Guadalupe Street, in the middle of the block



Capital Metro also features routes that stop near Eeyore’s Birthday Party. In addition to checking the CapMetro Trip Planner, specific routes include:

No. 5 (Lamar): Runs every 30 minutes, exit at Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard

No. 18 (MLK): Runs every 30 minutes, exit at West Lynn Street

Biking and walking is encouraged, and there are three approved drop-off zones for Pease Park. Rideshare users are asked not to exit along North Lamar Boulevard for safety reasons.

Can you bring food, drinks to Eeyore’s Birthday Party?

Outside alcoholic beverages or drinks in glass bottles are not allowed. Free water bottle stations are available at the park for visitors bringing a reusable water bottle to fill.

Outside food items are permitted. Vendors will sell food as well as beer, cider and non-alcoholic drinks. Styrofoam coolers aren’t allowed in the park.

Is Eeyore’s Birthday Party pet-friendly?

Pets are allowed at the party, but visitors are encouraged to leave them home when possible due to “the multitudes of attendees and activity.” Pets are required to remain on a leash, and visitors are asked to bring a water dish for pets, with an available watering station at the park for refills.

Pets are allowed to ride the shuttle buses.

More information on the 2022 Eeyore’s Birthday Party is available online.