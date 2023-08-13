CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The Edwards Aquifer Authority issued a Stage 4 critical period management permit reduction for permit holders in Uvalde County, according to a Friday release.

The permit reduction was declared “under the purview of the Edwards Aquifer Authority within the Uvalde Pool,” the release said. On Friday, the ten-day rolling average at the J-27 index well was 841.9 feet above mean sea level, resulting in the Stage 4 reductions, the release added.

Edwards groundwater permit holders within Uvalde County are required to reduce their annual authorized pumping by 35%, with the reductions applying to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders “authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually.”

The reductions apply to industrial and agricultural users along with water utilities authorized to pump from the Edwards Aquifer for their customers. Impacted permit holders will be required to report their pumping totals each month to the EAA, per the release.

Residents and businesses within the impacted counties who receive water from a public water system should consult with their providers or best water use practices. The EAA’s jurisdiction covers eight counties: Uvalde, Medina, Bexar and portions of Atascosa, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal and Hays counties.