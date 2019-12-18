ECHO needs help counting Travis Co. homeless population

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ECHO, or Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, is looking for volunteers to count the homeless population in Travis County.

Every January, the Point In Time survey gives an idea of the current homeless population on the streets and in shelters.

ECHO still needs more than four hundred people to help.

This year, the count tallied more than 2,200 experiencing homelessness.

That was a 5% increase over the year before.

The count helps secure federal money, showing the need in Austin, to ultimately help get people off the streets.

Next year’s count is set for January 25. For more information, click here.

