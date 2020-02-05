eBay launches ‘Retail Revival’ program to help Austin businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — eBay turns 25 years old this year, believe it or not.

On Tuesday, the online retail giant launched a new training and support program called “Retail Revival” for businesses in Austin.

The program is made to help local retailers, and even musicians, expand their reach online using the company’s platform and smart phone apps.

“I think it’s really going to teach me some of the behind the scenes some of the things that I might not understand,” said Gay Isber, a Central Texes jewerly maker, “like the analytics or some of the new apps that they put on display for us today.”

The support to help retailers build on their selling skills will continue for the next year.