Eat at one of these restaurants Thursday to support AIDS care in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of restaurants are pledging to donate a portion of sales or a flat amount to AIDS Services of Austin (ASA) Thursday, May 23 during the 27th annual Dining Out for Life.

The event raised $52,000 last year for the group that provides support, access to care, housing assistance, dental work and many other services to those living with HIV and AIDS. This year about a dozen more restaurants have signed on.

See a list of restaurants participating for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner here.

“There’s thousands in central Texas that benefit,” said Mike Trevino, special events coordinator for ASA.

The city of Austin estimated in 2016 there were close to 6,000 people in Travis County living with HIV, either diagnosed or undiagnosed, and experts say about 250 more are diagnosed each year.

Charlotte Simms is one of them. She got her HIV diagnosis about 15 years ago and felt lost. “I didn’t know where to go, what to do,” she said. “I didn’t know anything really about HIV or AIDS. All I’ve ever heard is you die. So…I thought i was going to die.”

The diagnosis is not the death sentence it used to be. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a person diagnosed with HIV at age 20 and taking current medications has an average lifespan of 71, just a few years shy of the average for people not diagnosed with HIV.

But it was still a scary time for Simms. She sought support and found it at ASA, where she connected with a group of women who were going through the same thing. “And just having other ladies in the same boat, somebody else to talk to, makes a big difference.”

ASA relies a lot on grant funding, and this year the organization says it’s losing $250,000 in grants this year that support its food bank and testing services, among other programs. The group can apply for other grants to make up for the loss, but donations they bring in through events like Dining Out for Life can make a big difference.

Each $100 donation ASA received, Trevino said, provides two weeks of food for six clients. The growth in Dining Out for Life is encouraging, but he’d like to expand its reach more.

“I heard there’s about 2,500 restaurants” in Austin, he said, “so that would be the ultimate goal. But we’ll start with hundreds, 200, 300, and just keep getting our community to support us.” Restaurants can still join this year’s program by emailing Trevino here.

Last summer, the city of Austin joined the Fast Track Cities Initiative, an international commitment to ending the global AIDS epidemic by 2030. In order to eliminate new cases in the next decade, education, accessible HIV testing and reducing stigma surrounding the disease will be crucial, experts say.

You can find a clinic that provides HIV testing here.

Simms encourages people she meets to turn to the organization that helped her for those services. “The majority of what I know about HIV and AIDS, ASA is the reason.”

She’s now a grandmother, taking care of her three teenage grandsons. “It’s a handful,” she laughed. But living with HIV is no longer the burden it was when she was first diagnosed.

“I’m going on with my life. That’s just a part of me,” she said. I don’t just live for HIV; that’s not my life.”