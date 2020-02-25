Easy Tiger customer to welcome baby over a week after finding one in king cake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fat Tuesday means food, and for a lot of people, dessert is on their minds. Many turn to a Mardi Gras classic for their cravings.

Local bakery Easy Tiger turns to a tiger twist on the inside to cater to the needs of those looking to celebrate the holiday with a king cake.

Our king cake does have a tiny tiger inside. It does not have a tiny baby. We just thought this was a really fun play on the idea of a king cake. Our head dough-puncher David Norman thought of this idea a couple of years ago. He thought it was just kind of whimsical and fun, and we’ve carried the tradition. Easy Tiger Marketing Coordinator, Rachel Johnson said.

Johnson shared what the season means for the bakery and her in the video below:

A special season

The season is special for business as well.

“We’ve sold hundreds of king cakes over the past six weeks,” Johnson said. “We doubled our count from last year… it’s been a very wild season.”

And for those expecting a baby, well… one customer who stopped by shared his ironic story with our crew.

“Well, it’s funny. I’m gonna have a baby in about a week and a half, so we actually got the baby in a king cake last week,” Brian Richey laughed.

Richey and his wife are expecting the baby on March 9. This will be their first child. It is a girl.

King yourself a baker

Curious how to make one yourself? Look no further than Studio 512 at our station.

Earlier this year in January, Studio 512 met with Easy Tiger baker David Norman. He showed Rosie and Stephanie the ropes on how to make the infamous Mardi Gras dessert.

Easy Tiger plans to celebrate Mardi Gras beyond selling king cakes. Visit their website to learn more.